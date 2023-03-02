Quad Foreign Ministers To Meet On Friday In New Delhi

New Delhi: Quad Foreign Ministers will meet on Friday, March 3 in New Delhi, the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday, March 2, news agency ANI reported. India will host the meeting.

Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar will chair the meeting, which will witness the participation of foreign ministers of Australia and Japan, and the Secretary of State of the United States.

The foreign ministers will also exchange views on recent developments in the Indo-Pacific region and discuss regional issues of mutual interest, “guided by their vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific”, the MEA announced.

According to the MEA, the ministers will also review progress made by the Quad in pursuit of its constructive agenda and implementation of initiatives aimed at addressing contemporary priorities of the Indo-Pacific region.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QSD), which is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan and the United States, and is maintained by talks between the member countries, is commonly referred to as Quad.

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshima Hayashi, who has skipped the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, will visit India to attend the Quad meeting.

Hayashi sent the minister of state for foreign affairs Kenji Yamada to the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting because the former had a “scheduling conflict” with the parliament session.