Qatar Airways’ Doha-Jakarta Flight Diverted To Mumbai Due To Technical Snag

A Qatar Airways flight en route to Jakarta from Doha on Wednesday was diverted to Mumbai due to a technical issue.

The flight, QR954, left Qatar’s capital Doha at 11.27 am (IST) for the Indonesian capital city but developed a snag and had to be diverted to Mumbai. The aircraft, an Airbus A359, landed at the Mumbai airport at 3.36 pm.

Another aircraft is being prepared for dispatch from Doha to collect passengers from the Mumbai airport, said Qatar Airways.

Earlier this month, an Air India A320 aircraft VT-EXV operating AI-951 (Hyderabad-Dubai) carrying 143 people was diverted to Mumbai due to the failure of the yellow hydraulic system.

An IndiGo flight from Kannur to Doha was also diverted to the airport this month due to a technical fault. Flight 6E-1715 was diverted to Mumbai as a precaution, according to the airline.