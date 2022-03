Qatar Airways’ Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to technical glitch

New Delhi: A Qatar Airways flight going from Delhi to Doha flight has been diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi due to technical reasons. The flight – QR579 – is carrying over 100 passengers.

Flight QR579 from Delhi to Doha on 21 March diverted to Karachi having declared an emergency due to indication of smoke detected in the cargo hold. Aircraft landed safely in Karachi where it was met by emergency services & passengers disembarked, said Qatar Airways.

The aircraft took off from Delhi at 3:50 am on Monday and landed at Karachi at 5:30 am.