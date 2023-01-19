Qantas Flight Forced To Turn Back After ‘Potential Mechanical Issue’

Sydney: Qantas has been forced to turn back a flight from Sydney because of potential mechanical troubles, according to reports.

Flight QF101 returned to Sydney after pilots received a fault indicator about a potential mechanical issue, Qantas said Thursday.

“The pilots followed standard procedures and the aircraft has landed normally in Sydney. Engineers will examine the aircraft,” a Qantas spokesperson said.

The plane returned without emergency or priority landing and the fault indicator did not relate to an engine issue, Qantas said.

Online flight tracker Flightradar24 showed the plane making loops off the east coast before heading back to Sydney.”Earlier, transport safety investigators confirmed they would analyse QF144’s cockpit voice recorder and flight data after an engine failure on the flight from Auckland on Wednesday.