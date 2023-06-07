Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall weds Ashesh L Sajnani

Mumbai: Actress Sonnalli Seygall, best-known for her role in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series of films, got married in Mumbai today. The actress married her long-time boyfriend and restauranteur Ashesh L Sajnani. The couple stepped out for a photo-op session with the paparazzi after the wedding.

The bride wore pink, the groom wore white. Ahead of the wedding, the bride was pictured at her wedding venue this afternoon as she walked under a phoolon ki chadar. For the daytime wedding, Sonnalli opted for a pastel pink lehenga. The bride was pictured arriving at the venue and she looked stunning as ever. Sonnalli Seygall was accompanied by her pet pooch during her bridal entry.

See pictures from the wedding here: