PV Sindhu’s Bid For Olympic Gold Ends After Losing To Tai Tzu Ying

Tokyo: The Rio Olympic silver medalist PV Sindhu lost the semis clash to World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying in straight games at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

She will now face He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics badminton event on Sunday.

Sindhu lost the first game 18-21 and was outplayed in the second game as she lost 12-21 in a match that lasted 40 minutes.

While Sindhu suffered a heartbreak, it was a moment of redemption for Tai who reached her maiden Olympic final.

He Bing Jiao went down to compatriot Chen Yu Fei in the other semi-final.