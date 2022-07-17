PV Sindhu Wins Singapore Open Title; Beats China’s Wang Zhi Yi

New Delhi: India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu clinched the Singapore Open title as she defeated China’s Wang Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 in the finals on Sunday.

The two-time Olympic medallist collected 11 straight points to win the first game. However, Wang made a bright comeback with the second game.

The match went to the decider where Sindhu held her nerve to seal a maiden title.

This is Sindhu’s first Super 500 title this year. She had earlier won the Syed Modi International and Swiss Open – both Super 300 titles.

Sindhu is the second Indian women’s shuttler and third Indian overall to win the Singapore Open title. Earlier, Saina Nehwal (2010) and B Sai Praneeth (2017) lifted the title in women’s and men’s singles events respectively.