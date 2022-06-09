PV Sindhu Storms Into Quarter-Final At Indonesia Masters Tournament

Jakarta: India’s ace shuttler P. V. Sindhu stormed into the women’s singles quarter-final beating Indonesian Gregoria Mariska Tunjung by 23-21, 20-22, 21-11 in Indonesia Masters Badminton Tournament in Jakarta.

Earlier, India’s ace shuttler Lakshya Sen has also entered the men’s singles quarter-final. He defeated Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 21-18, and 21-15 this morning.

In the mixed doubles event, the Indian duo of B. Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwani Ponnappa went down to Zheng Si Wei, and Huang Ya Qiong by 18-21, 13-21.