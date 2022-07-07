PV Sindhu
Sport

PV Sindhu Storms Into Malaysia Masters Quarterfinals

By Pragativadi News Service
62

Kuala Lumpur: Ace shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters with a straight-game win over China’s Zhang Yi Man in the women’s singles second-round clash here on Thursday.

Sindhu outclassed world number 32, Yi Man with 21-12 21-10 in just 28 minutes.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu, currently ranked seventh in the world, will face Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight.

In the men’s singles contest, B Sai Praneeth lost two Li She Feng of China 14-21 17-21 in 42 minutes.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap will take the court.

Pragativadi News Service 6077 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking