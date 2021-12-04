PV Sindhu Storms Into Final Of BWF World Tour Finals

Bali: Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu stormed into the final of the BWF World Tour Final here on Saturday after she outclassed Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi with 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 scoreline in the semifinal.

The two-time Olympic medallist defeated Yamaguchi in just 1 hour and 10 minutes.

PV Sindhu will now face South Korea’s An Seyoung in the summit clash on Sunday.

An Seyoung defeated Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong 25-23, 21-17 in the first semifinal and is looking for her title hat-trick in Bali.

On the other hand, it will be Sindhu’s third final appearance in the season-ending tournament. She had won the title in 2018 to become the only Indian to achieve the feat.