PV Sindhu Parts Ways With Coach Park Tae Sang

New Delhi: Coach Park Tae Sang on Friday took to social media and confirmed that he parted ways with two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu. Park joined hands with Sindhu in 2019.

“Hello, it’s been a while since I said hello. I came back to Hyderabad a few days ago. And I want to say thank you to everyone who worried about my father. To be honest, my father’s condition is not good yet. So I felt heavy walking back to India,” Park Tae Sang wrote in an Instagram post.

“And I’d like to talk about my relationship with @pvsindhu1 , which many people have asked about. She has made disappointing moves in all recent matches, and as a coach, I feel responsible. So she wanted a change and said she would find a new coach. I decided to respect and follow her decision. I’m sorry that I can’t be with her until the next Olympics, but now I’m going to support her from afar. I will remember every moment with her. I would like to thank everyone who has been supporting and encouraging me.”

Under Park Tae-Sang, Sindhu won three BWF World Tour tiles – the Syed Modi International, Swiss Open and Singapore Open. She also won the women’s singles gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham and the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and then a gold at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.