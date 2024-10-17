Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu clinched a hard-earned win over China’s world number seven Han Yue in the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament.

This victory represents Sindhu’s first over a top-10 player since May, propelling her into the quarterfinals following a three-set thriller with scores of 18-21, 21-12, 21-16.

The double Olympic medalist continues to demonstrate her prowess and determination on the global badminton stage.

As the 2015 finalist and the only Indian left in contention, Sindhu is set to face either Indonesia’s Paris Olympic bronze medalist Gregoria Mariska Tunjung or Denmark’s own Mia Blichfeldt in what will be her third quarterfinal appearance this year.

Her journey this year includes reaching the quarterfinals at the French Open and the Madrid Masters in Spain, as well as the finals in Malaysia.

Despite returning from Paris without a medal for the first time in three Olympics, Sindhu boasts a commanding 10-2 head-to-head record against Tunjung, although they have not faced off this year.

The 24-year-old Han, who had bested Sindhu at the Badminton Asia Championships in April, added an extra layer of significance to this encounter.

