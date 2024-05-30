PV Sindhu Loses To Carolina Marin, Crashes Out Of Singapore Open 2024

PV Sindhu was eliminated from the Singapore Open 2024 after being defeated by Spain’s Carolina Marin in the Round of 16 match on Thursday, May 30. In a match characterized by fluctuations, the prominent Indian shuttler secured the first game but ultimately lost the match with a score of 21-11, 11-21, 20-22. This marked Sindhu’s sixth consecutive loss to the Spaniard.

Out of their 17 encounters in the BWF circuit, Marin has emerged victorious 12 times against Sindhu. The last time Sindhu defeated Marin was during the quarterfinal of the Malaysia Open in 2018, with a straight games win of 22-20, 21-19. Since then, Sindhu faced defeats against Marin in the World Championships, Indonesia Masters, Malaysia Open, and Denmark Open before the Singapore Open.

In the Singapore Open, Sindhu started strong by defeating Line Kjærsfeldt of Denmark with a score of 21-12, 22-20. However, against Marin, she initially dominated before her opponent staged a strong comeback. In the final game, Sindhu held a lead of 15-10 and later 18-15 before Marin mounted an impressive comeback.

Following her loss to Marin, Sindhu’s quest for a title continues after her victory at the Singapore Open in 2022. Since her return to the court in February this year, Sindhu also missed the Uber Cup and Thailand Open. In the Malaysia Masters, she surprised top seed Han Yue in the quarterfinals but lost to China’s Wang Zhiyi in the final with a score of 21-16, 5-21, 16-21.

Sindhu is now preparing for the Paris Olympics 2024, set to commence on July 26. Expectations are high for the 28-year-old, the only Indian woman to have won consecutive medals at the quadrennial event. Sindhu will undergo training at the Hermann-Neuberger Sportschule in Saarbrucken, Germany before heading to Paris.