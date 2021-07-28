PV Sindhu cruises to pre-quarters in Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo: India’s chance of getting another medal remained hopeful as India’s ace shuttler PV Sindhu wrapped her second and final match of her group at Tokyo Olympics in 35 minutes with a straight-game victory over Hong Kong’s Cheung Ngan Yi, booking a place in the pre-quarters at the games.

PV Sindhu continued her winning run to enter the Round of 16 as India’s ace shuttler faced little trouble in defeating Hong Kong’s Cheung in straight games (21-9, 21-16) to progress in the women’s singles competition.

World No.7 Sindhu will meet Denmark’s world number 12 Mia Blichfeldt, who topped Group I.

The shuttler from Hyderabad, seeded sixth, had defeated Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel in her opening match.