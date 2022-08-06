PV Sindhu advances to Semi-finals in women’s singles badminton in Commonwealth Games 2022

Ace India shuttler PV Sindhu advanced to the semi-finals in women’s singles badminton in the Commonwealth Games 2022 by beating Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei in the quarter-final match.
Sindhu made a comeback after losing the first set to the Malaysian player. She eventually win the final set 21-18 to reach the semi-finals.
Sindhu lost the first game 19-21, however, made a stellar comeback in the second game by winning it 21-14. In the third set, she took the lead of 17-12 at one stage and finally managed to beat Wei at 21-18.
Both players gave it their all and in the end, it was PV Sindhu who beat Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei in an hour and 17 minutes to reach the semifinals.
