Putin Warns France, Germany Over Arms Supplies To Ukraine

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned France and Germany against increased arms supplies to Ukraine.

Putin said that such activities of these nations could lead to further destabilisation.

Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that continuing arms supplies to Ukraine was “dangerous”, and he warned “of the risks of further destabilisation of the situation and aggravation of the humanitarian crisis”, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin said Putin made his comments during a three-way telephone call with the French and German leaders on Saturday in which he warned against the continued transfers of Western weapons to Ukraine and blamed the conflict’s disruption to global food supplies on Western sanctions.

During the 80-minute call, Macron and Scholz in return urged an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine and a withdrawal of Russian troops from the country, according to the German chancellor’s spokesperson.

The European leaders also urged Putin to engage in serious and direct negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end the fighting, the spokesperson said.