Putin Visits Kherson, Luhansk Regions Of Russian-Occupied Ukraine

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the Kherson and Luhansk regions of the Russian-occupied Ukraine where he met with the military commanders.

The Russian President was briefed by commanders of the airborne forces and the ‘Dnieper’ army group about the situation in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, reported Reuters.

He also met with a general in charge of airborne troops, whoreportedly took up a powerful new role in the invasion. “It is important for me to hear your opinion on how the situation is developing, to listen to you, to exchange information,” Putin told commanders in a video released by Kremlin.

The video shows Putin dressed in a heavy blue jacket – taking a helicopter to Luhansk. Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, commander of Russia’s airborne troops and Colonel General Oleg Makarevich were also seen with the Russian President.