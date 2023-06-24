Putin To Address Nation Amid Dramatic Challenge By Russian Mercenary Group

Moscow: Russian President Putin will address the nation amid a dramatic challenge by the chief of the Wagner mercenary force, who has called for a rebellion against the army and vowed to topple Moscow’s military leadership.

Russia on Saturday declared an “anti-terrorist operation regime” in Moscow and the Moscow region, after the chief of the Wagner mercenary group vowed to overthrow Russia’s military leadership and claimed control of a key military headquarters in the south.

The head of the Wagner mercenary group said Saturday he had crossed into Russia with his forces to topple Moscow’s military leadership, saying he and his 25,000 fighters were “ready to die”.

“All of us are ready to die. All 25,000, and then another 25,000,” Yevgeny Prigozhin, 62, said in an audio message, after earlier accusing the Russian top brass of launching strikes against his men.

“We are dying for the Russian people.”

In response, Russian authorities said security had been tightened in several regions and the mayor of Moscow announced that “anti-terrorist” measures were being taken in the capital.