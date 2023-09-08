Putin Behind Death Of Mercenary Chief, Claims Zelensky

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday Russian leader Vladimir Putin was behind the death of mutinous mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who died in an unexplained plane crash with his top lieutenants last month.

President Zelensky, who provided no evidence to back up his assertion, made the comment in passing at a conference in Kyiv as he was asked a question about the Russian president.

“The fact that he killed Prigozhin – at least that’s the information we all have, not any other kind – that also speaks to his rationality, and about the fact that he is weak,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The Kremlin says all possible causes of the crash will be investigated, including the possibility of foul play. It has called the suggestion that Vladimir Putin ordered the deaths of Prigozhin and his men an “absolute lie”.