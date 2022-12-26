Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ Sworn-In As Nepal’s New PM

Kathmandu: Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” was on Monday sworn in as the Prime Minister of Nepal for the third time, a day after President Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed him as the new premier.

The 68-year-old former guerrilla leader was appointed as the country’s new prime minister after he submitted a letter to the president showing the support of 169 members in the 275-member House of Representatives.

President Bhandari administered an oath to the 68-year-old former guerrilla leader at an official ceremony at Shital Niwas.

Dahal broke away from the five-party ruling alliance to form a new seven-party alliance joining hands with the KP Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML after the Nepali Congress refused to let Dahal lead the next government.

The new alliance includes the CPN-UML and has 166 lawmakers, apart from three independents – Amresh Kumar Singh, Prabhu Sah, and Kiran Kumar Sah.