‘Pushpa’ Fever Hits Ganjam School: Principal Suspended For Dereliction Of Duty

Ganjam: The Principal of a smart school has been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty after a video containing visuals of students in a smart school went viral on social media platforms.

The principal has been identified as Sujata Padhi.

The video showed students in school uniforms dancing to the tunes of a hit song from the movie Pushpa playing on television in the classroom.

No teachers could be seen in the class, taking advantage of which the students seem to be enjoying their time with the television installed in the classroom for imparting smart education to them.

They played the hit number Shrivalli from the movie Pushpa on TV while dancing to its tunes in the classroom.