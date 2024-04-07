Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser drops at 11:07 AM!

Pushpa 2: The Rule is indeed one of the highly-awaited films of the year. After a long wait the fans and the audiences are going to witness the hysteria of Pushpa Raj with a teaser scheduled for release tomorrow at 11:07 AM.

Taking to the social media, the makers dropped a new mass poster of Allu Arjun aka Pushpa Raj with axe in his hand.

Sharing the poster, makers captioned,

“He has risen above all the odds ❤️‍🔥

And now, he is coming to RULE 🔥

#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out tomorrow at 𝟏𝟏.𝟎𝟕 𝐀𝐌 💥💥

#PushpaMassJaathara

#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.

Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @TSeries @PushpaMovie”

He has risen above all the odds ❤️‍🔥

Allu Arjun took to his social media and shared the poster, writing

“#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser tomorrow at 11:07 AM”

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on August 15, 2024.