Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) Holds Firmly at No. 1 Spot in the Most Anticipated Films

Pushpa: The Rule,’ featuring the powerhouse performer Allu Arjun, has been generating immense anticipation among fans and film enthusiasts. With each passing month, the film continues to dominate the most-awaited film lists, solidifying its position as one of the highly anticipated releases of 2023.

The recent release of a captivating poster showcasing Allu Arjun’s sensational avatar as Pushpa Raj on his birthday further fueled the excitement, propelling ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ (Hindi) to the number one spot in the list of Most Awaited Hindi Films, as per Ormax Media report.

Taking to social media, Ormax media shares “#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Jun 15, 2023 (only films releasing Aug 2023 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered)”

#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films, as on Jun 15, 2023 (only films releasing Aug 2023 onwards whose trailer has not released yet have been considered) pic.twitter.com/VVVS28hoou — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) June 18, 2023

With Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) leading at the No. 1 position in the list of Most Awaited Hindi Films, Hera Pheri 3, Jawan, Tiger 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are other films that made their names in the list. The film, directed by Sukumar, promises a gripping narrative, high-octane action, and Allu Arjun’s dynamic performance. The combination of an intriguing storyline and the star power of Allu Arjun has propelled the film to the forefront of audience expectations, making it a highly anticipated project.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar, stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has been creating waves since its announcement, with fans eagerly awaiting its release.