Pushpa 2 Teaser: Allu Arjun Drapes a Saree, Beats Up Goons

Hyderabad: Pushpa The Rule aka Pushpa 2 teaser has finally arrived and Allu Arjun has teased he has something massive in store for fans. Directed by Sukumar, the team released the first teaser of Pushpa 2 on the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday. The teaser features Allu Arjun returns as Pushpa Raj but he has added an all new spin to the avatar which is bound to impress fans. The actor has shown he has left no stone unturned to ensure a memorable experience at the cinemas.

Allu Arjun shared the teaser on X and wrote, “I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you!”

I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you! https://t.co/fZQDGYNlWb#Pushpa2TheRule — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 8, 2024

Pushpa 2 also features Rashmika Mandanna. She is reprising her role as Srivalli and is ready to set the screens on fire yet again with her chemistry with Allu Arjun. Fahadh Faasil is also returning as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.