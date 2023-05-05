‘Pushpa-2’ Director Sukumar In Malkangiri To Finalise Locations

Malkangiri: Sukumar, the director of the much-awaited film, Pushpa 2 reportedly visited Malkangiri’s Polur village under Kalimela police limits and carried out a recce of the terrain. Accompanied by his assistant director M Prasad, Sukumar visited all the shooting locations and overviewed the preparation for the shooting.

Necessary permission from Malkangiri District Collector and the Superintendent of Police for shooting will be taken on May 7, reports said. The Border Security Force (BSF) will also be requested to provide security service and cooperate during the shooting.

According to sources, the film will be shot in the villages around Manamkonda. As per plans, the shooting of ‘Pushpa-2’ will commence very soon.

A few important scenes will be shot in Polur and other nearby villages under the close watch of security forces. With massive mountain ridges and isolated tribal habitats, Malkangiri is the perfect background for the scenes required in ‘Pushpa-2’.

However, it is not clear if Allu Arjun will be part of the scenes shot here.