Pushkar Singh Dhami To Take Oath As Uttarakhand CM Today

Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand today.

Besides, his Cabinet will also take oath during the ceremony starting 2.30 pm at Parade Ground, here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda are also scheduled to attend, besides Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his counterparts from Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

Dhami was announced as the next CM on Monday after newly elected BJP MLAs met at the party office in Dehradun to choose their leader.