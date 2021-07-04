Pushkar Singh Dhami Sworn In As Youngest CM Of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: A day after being elected as the leader of the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami has sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Dhami becomes the youngest chief minister of Uttarkhand at the age of 45, succeeding Tirath Singh Rawat who tendered his resignation to the Governor on Friday.

Dhami is the third chief minister Uttarakhand has had in four months.

Reportedly, polls for the 70 member Uttarakhand Assembly are likely to take place in early 2022. The BJP swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70 member Assembly.

Congratulating Dhami, Home Minister Amit Shah said,” “Hearty congratulations to Mr @pushkardhami on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand. I believe under PM @narendramodi’s leadership, you will give new energy and momentum to the development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and the works of public welfare with full devotion and dedication.”

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Dhami for taking oath as Uttarakhand Chief Minister and said the state will move forward on the path of development under his leadership.