Pushkar Dhami To Take Oath As Uttarakhand CM For 2nd Term Tomorrow

New Delhi: BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as Chief Minister of the state for a second term on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

Dhami was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttarakhand on Monday.

Several names, including that of former union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni, MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj were doing the rounds as possible choices for chief minister.

Dhami will be the 13th Chief Minister of the hill state. He belongs to the Kumaun region. The last two chief ministers before him were from the Garhwal region.