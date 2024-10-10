Tundla: The Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express experienced a delay after being stopped for over three hours at Uttar Pradesh’s Tundla Railway Station early on Thursday. The halt was due to a security alert regarding suspected terrorists purportedly carrying explosives, based on a report from an X (formerly Twitter) user, according to officials.

However, the alert proved to be a false alarm as no “suspicious” items were discovered following a thorough search from approximately 2:30 am to 6:00 am, officials informed the news agency PTI.

“Every passenger in all coaches was awakened around 2:30 am, and their luggage was meticulously inspected with metal detectors and canine units, yet nothing suspicious was found,” stated an official from the Prayagraj Rail Division.

The official further reported, “We acted on information from an X account claiming that suspected terrorists were on board with explosives intended for the Air India Delhi-Leh flight. However, it was determined to be a false alarm.”

Despite the considerable disruption, authorities made sure all safety measures were adhered to. Passengers were allowed to proceed after the search yielded no evidence of suspicious activity.

Since late April, India has seen a series of hoax bomb threat emails and calls targeting various institutions, including educational establishments, hospitality venues, and airports, predominantly in Delhi.

