PURPLE KISS’s Dosie, Yuki, And Ireh Test COVID Positive 2 Days Before Comeback

Seoul: With just two days left until PURPLE KISS’s comeback, RBW has announced that three members of the group have tested positive for COVID-19.

On the morning of March 27, RBW announced that Ireh, Dosie, and Yuki had all been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the agency, the three idols currently have only mild cold symptoms.

RBW also stated that PURPLE KISS’s upcoming third mini album “memeM” will be released as scheduled on March 29 at 6 p.m. KST. However, the group’s comeback showcase that was scheduled for 2 p.m. that day has been postponed.