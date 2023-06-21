Holy Trinity goes without food due to delay in Gopal Ballav Niti following Abakasa Niti: Reports

Puri: Following devotees-filled Rath Yatra, Mahaprabhu Jagannath and his siblings reportedly went without food due to delay in Gopal Ballav Niti following Abakasa Niti.

Meanwhile, the administration is yet to clarify about the reason behind the ritual delay.

Daily rituals of Shree Jagannath are popularly known as Niti which is a unique system in the world. The rituals of Mahaprabhu are divided into three parts such as daily Niti, periodical Niti and festive Niti.

Each Sevak of the temple has a specific role to play the Nitis of Mahaprabhu in the perfect time daily.

In Abakasa Niti means brushing of teeth, bathing, tongue scrapping, mouthwashes. During Bathing Niti three brass mirrors were kept in front of ditties, sprinkle water mixed with camphor, curd, alma, and sandal paste wood.

During this Niti, the Astrologer of the temple reads out the Tithi and other astrological predictions of the day during Abaksh puja. This Puja was performed with Pancha Upachara.

Gopala Ballav Bhoga: This indicates the breakfast niti of Lord. The scheduled time for this niti is about 9 AM. in the morning. Gopala ballav bhoga consists of Khai, Kora, Khua laddu, fruits ripe banana etc.