Puri will get Odisha’s first world-class railway station: Union railway minister reiterates

Bhubaneswar: Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has now reiterated that Puri station will be redeveloped into a world class transit hub.

Puri Railway Station is among the busiest stations of East Coast Railway. Currently, there are eight platforms handling 52 trains on a daily basis.

The redevelopment of Puri Railway Station will bolster tourism prospects and position it among the leading destinations for religious tourism.

The new station will have all the world-class modern facilities matching the international standards. There will be baggage security, information centre, check-in area, enquiry hub, and art gallery. The station will also be differently-abled friendly and feature access ramps, lifts and tactile flooring.

According to RLDA, the station will have green buildings and an energy-efficient design. There will be provision for rainwater harvesting, solar energy generation.

Puri is a prominent temple town renowned for its Jagannath Temple and Gundicha Temple. The place is also noted for its beautiful beaches including Puri beach, Swargadwar beach and Ballighai beach. Puri Rath Yatra is a prominent festival that takes place every year and is attend by lakhs of people.