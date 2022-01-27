Puri: Wildfire At Balukhand Forest Near Marine Drive Brought Under Control

Puri: The wildfire at Beldala forest under Balukhand Wildlife Sanctuary located next to the Puri-Konark marine drive has been brought under control, officials said on Thursday.

According to reports, the wildfire that erupted on Wednesday razed a major portion of flora in the Beldala forest.

After hours of ordeal, firefighters with the help of forest personnel and locals doused the flames before it could cause more damage.

The Balukhand Wildlife Sanctuary sprawling over 87 km is considered to be quite favourable for eco-tourism.

If sources are to be believed, some young people were spotted partying in the forest near Beldala village in the afternoon of 26 January. Later, in the evening locals noticed blaze in the forest and informed the forest department.