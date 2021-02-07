Puri: Undertrial Prisoner Dies In Hospital

Puri: An Under Trial Prisoner (UTP) lodged in district jail died under mysterious circumstances at hospital here on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Sridhar Das.

According to sources, Sridhar fell ill following which he was admitted to district headquarters hospital. However, he was declared dead while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased have lodged a complaint at Ramachandi police station alleging foul play behind the death.

Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) KB Singh has assured investigation into the death of the prisoner as per guidelines of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).