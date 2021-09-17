Siblings Drown In River While Taking Bath
State

Puri: Two Minor Siblings Drown In River While Taking Bath

By PragativadiNews
0 1

Puri: Two minors of Nagana village under Dhanakera panchayat in Puri’s Delang area were drowned in Luna river on Friday.

The minors aged 7 years and 3 years old were brothers to each other and sons of one Sadasiba Pradhan

According to reports, the duo was bathing in the Luni river when they were swept away by strong floodwaters.

While locals tried their best to pull out them, but in vain.

Later, Delang police seized their bodies and sent it to a Government Hospital for post-mortem.

PragativadiNews 9337 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

5 − 4 =

Breaking