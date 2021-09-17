Puri: Two Minor Siblings Drown In River While Taking Bath

Puri: Two minors of Nagana village under Dhanakera panchayat in Puri’s Delang area were drowned in Luna river on Friday.

The minors aged 7 years and 3 years old were brothers to each other and sons of one Sadasiba Pradhan

According to reports, the duo was bathing in the Luni river when they were swept away by strong floodwaters.

While locals tried their best to pull out them, but in vain.

Later, Delang police seized their bodies and sent it to a Government Hospital for post-mortem.