Puri: Two Including Woman Constable Killed In Road Mishap

Puri/Satyabadi: A fatal road accident on Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway claimed the lives of two people including a woman Constable and left another critically injured after the bike the trio was travelling in rammed into the rear of a stationary coal-laden truck.

The deceased were identified as Surjyakant Sahu of Sakhigopal Hota Sahi and Sushma Mishra, a woman constable posted in Puri. Another critically injured person has been shifted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

According to sources, the trio was returning after attending the cremation of a deceased family member at Puri Swargadwar. However, the motorcycle dashed into a coal-laden truck stationed near the Biragobindpur petrol pump within Sakhigopal police station limits.

The collision was so intense that the trio was thrown into the air and landed on the road with critical injuries. While two of them died on the spot another man sustained critical injuries.

According to sources, the man who was driving the motorcycle crashed the bike into the rear of the truck due to an absence of mind. All three victims were rescued from a pool of blood and taken to the Sakhigopal community health centre, where two were declared brought dead and the critically injured man was shifted to Bhubaneswar for treatment.