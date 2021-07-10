Puri Town To Go Under Thick Security Blanket For Rath Yatra

Puri: In view of the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities of Srimandir, the district administration and police have made elaborate arrangements in Puri Town for smooth conduct of the annual Car Festival with strict adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Following a review meeting here today, ADG (Law & Order) RK Sharma informed that a total of 65 platoons of police forces, 10 Additional SPs, 31 DSPs and Assistant Commandants, and 64 IICs will be deployed for the smooth conduct of Rath Yatra in Puri.

The entire Pilgrim town has been divided into 12 zones. The area between the Lord Jagannath Temple and Gundicha Temple has been divided into four zones and the rest of the town into eight zones. Security personnel will be deployed on the city’s main entrance and also on the rooftops of buildings on both sides of the Bada Danda, the police official said.

On the other hand, district administration officials informed that all checkpoints of the district will be sealed to restrict the movement of people from other parts of the State and elsewhere to Puri during the Car Festival of Holy Trinity.

Accordingly, the district administration relaxed the Saturday shut down so that people can buy essential items, after which, curfew will come into force from 8 pm of July 11 (Sunday) till 8 pm of July 13 (Tuesday).

In order to keep Coronavirus infection at bay, the authorities have banned devotees from participating in all activities related to Rath Yatra. Citizens in Puri have also been barred from watching the festival from the rooftop of their houses on both sides of the Bada Danda.

Reportedly, all rituals of the Holy Trinity are being held as per the schedule and the construction of chariots is almost complete.