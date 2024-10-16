Odisha’s seaside town, Puri is set to be placed under complete CCTV surveillance. The local administration has submitted a detailed CCTV project plan for state government approval.

The proposal for the Puri CCTV Project was forwarded to the Works Department through the Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation (OBCC), said Puri Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain.

The surveillance network will encompass the entire Pilgrim town, including the Shree Jagannath Temple and the Grand Road, equipped with high-capacity CCTV cameras.

The Puri Collector said that all CCTV cameras will link to a central command and control room. For heightened security, numerous CCTV cameras are already operational along the inner and outer perimeters of the Jagannath Temple to monitor the flow of devotees. Furthermore, bids have been solicited for the installation of additional CCTV cameras at all temple entry and exit points, including the Nata Mandap.

Following the government’s approval, the project’s execution will commence and it is planned to install around 620 CCTV cameras at strategic entry points of the city, such as Samang, Malatipatapur, and Mansaghat, all interconnected via optical fiber to the command centre. The objective is to establish Puri as a secure, crime-free city with effective traffic management systems.

