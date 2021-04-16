Puri temple: Chhatisa Nijog To Decide Fate Of Devotees

Puri: The Sri Mandir Administration in Puri will decide on Friday if devotees will be allowed inside Sri Mandir here for darshan in view of coronavirus spike in the state.

The Chhatisa Nijog meeting will be held virtually on Friday in which Sri Mandir Temple Administrator Dr. Kishan Kumar will preside. It will be held at 12 noon.

The virtual meeting will be attended by District Collector, SP, officials of temple administration and members of Chhatisa Nijog. This is an important meeting of the temple administration as it is going to decide if the Sri Mandir will remain open for the devotees.