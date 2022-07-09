Suna Besha
(File Photo)
Puri: Suna Besha Of Holy Trinity Today; Timing INSIDE

By Pragativadi News Service
Puri: Suna Besha is considered as one of the most spectacular rituals of Rath Yatra as on this auspicious day the Holy Trinity—Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath— gives darshan to millions of devotees embellished with golden attires. The Suna Besha is also called the Rajadhiraja Besha.

Though no devotees were allowed for last year’s Rath Yatra in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, huge footfall of devotees are expected to throng Puri to witness the All Mighty God adorn golden attire following several rituals atop their three gigantic chariots.

Suna Besha ritual though is held several times inside Puri temple, it is on the day after Bahuda Yatra that the deities adorn the golden attire atop their respective chariots outside the temple.

The deities will adorn nearly 138 kinds of gold ornaments including kiriti, sribhuja, sripahara, kundala, baghadamali, ghagera, kadambamali among others.

Following are the scheduled timings for all rituals to be carried out on Suna Besha on Sunday, July 10.

  1. Mangala Alati of three Rathas: 6am to 6.30am
  2. Mailam-Tadap Lagi: 7am
  3. Abakasha: 7am
  4. Besha Sesha: 9am
  5. Gopalaballabha: 10am to 10.30am
  6. Sakal Dhupa: 11am to 12noon
  7. Mailam: 12.30pm
  8. Mahasnana & Sarbanga: 1pm
  9. Besha Sesha: 1.30pm
  10. Madhyana Dhupa: 2pm to 3pm
  11. Mailam: 3.30pm
  12. Sadhi Khandua Sandhya Alati: 4pm
  13. Ekadashi Sarbanga: 4.30pm
  14. Suna Besha: 5pm to 6.30pm
  15. Sandhya Dhupa: 8pm to 9pm
  16. Mahadeepa Bandapana: 9.15pm
  17. Suna Besha Mailam: 10 pm tp 11pm
  18. Chandana Lagi: 11.30pm
  19. Badasinghara Besha: 12 Midnight
  20. Badasinghara bHOGA: 12.30am
  21. Mailam: 12.45am
  22. Mahasnana Puja: 1am
  23. Sayana Bije: 1.30am
  24. Mahasnana Sesha: 1.40am
  25. Mailam: 1.50am
  26. Chandana Lag: 2.10am
  27. Ballabha Badasinghara Besha: 3am
  28. Ballabha Badasinghara Bhoga: 3.30am
  29. Harisayana Niti & Ratri Pahuda: 4am
Breaking