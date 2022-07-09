Puri: Suna Besha Of Holy Trinity Today; Timing INSIDE

Puri: Suna Besha is considered as one of the most spectacular rituals of Rath Yatra as on this auspicious day the Holy Trinity—Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath— gives darshan to millions of devotees embellished with golden attires. The Suna Besha is also called the Rajadhiraja Besha.

Though no devotees were allowed for last year’s Rath Yatra in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, huge footfall of devotees are expected to throng Puri to witness the All Mighty God adorn golden attire following several rituals atop their three gigantic chariots.

Suna Besha ritual though is held several times inside Puri temple, it is on the day after Bahuda Yatra that the deities adorn the golden attire atop their respective chariots outside the temple.

The deities will adorn nearly 138 kinds of gold ornaments including kiriti, sribhuja, sripahara, kundala, baghadamali, ghagera, kadambamali among others.

Following are the scheduled timings for all rituals to be carried out on Suna Besha on Sunday, July 10.