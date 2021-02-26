Puri Sub-Registrar suspended for negligence in duty

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal has placed Hitansu Sekhar Samal, Sub-Registrar, Puri under suspension for negligence in discharging duties, lack of integrity and dereliction of duty.

During the period of suspension, the headquarters of Samal shall be at the office of IGR at Cuttack. He has been directed not to leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the competent authority, the order read.

The order further read that the payment of subsistence allowance will be done in accordance with Rule-90 of the Odisha Service Code.