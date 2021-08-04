Puri Srimandir To Reopen On Aug 16; Darshan For Public From 23

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Wednesday informed that Puri Srimandir will open from August 16 while the darshan for devotees will begin from August 23.

According to SJTA Chief Administrator, Krishan Kumar, the doors of the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, which were closed due to the Covid-19, will reopen for devotees from August 16.

“However, all devotees will get darsan from August 23 but Puri locals will be able to come come to the temple for darshan from August 16 to August 20. Due to weekend lockdown in the city on August 21 and 22, there will be no darshan of the holy trinity,” Krishan Kumar said.

“An RT-PCR negative test of the devotees prior to 96 hours of darshan at Puri Srimandira is mandatory and a detailed SOP will be issued soon,” added Krishan Kumar.

“The darshan timing in the temple has been fixed from 7 am to 8 pm for five days every week except Saturdays and Sundays. This apart, entry of the public into the temple will also remain restricted on the occasion of Janmashtami,” Kumar further added.