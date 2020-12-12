Puri Srimandir To Reopen For Devotees Soon

Puri: The devotees will soon get the darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings as the Srimandir is all set to reopen within two days. This was informed by the Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Dr Krishan Kumar today.

SJTA chief administrator after Chatisha NIjog meeting here informed that “The State government will be recommended to reopen Srimandir within two days. The temple will be reopened after permission from the government.”

“There will be no darshan of the deities at Srimandir on January 1 and 2 in view of overcrowding. Darshan will resume from 3rd January,” added SJTA chief administrator.

The SJTA chief administrator further stated that Special standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be formulated for the devotees visiting the shrine, based on which required arrangements will be made.