Puri Srimandir To Remain Shut For 3 Days Till Sept 12

Puri: The Puri Jagannath temple will remain closed for three days till September 12. Darshan will resume from Monday as per the new guidelines issued by the SJTA on September 9.

As per an order issued by the temple administration, the shrine is shut today for Ganesh Chaturthi while it will remain off the limits to devotees on account of weekend restrictions enforced as part of the earlier guidelines laid out in view of Covid pandemic.

Today even though the public has been barred from entry into the temple to avoid large congregation on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Puja, all customary rituals are being duly conducted in the shrine.