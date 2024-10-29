Puri: Puri Srimandir will remain closed for four hours on Wednesday for Banakalagi or ‘Srimukha Sringara’ rituals of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Bada Thakura Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

According to the Srimandir administration, the public darshan of the Holy Trinity will be restricted for four hours from 5 PM to 10 PM after the end of the second Bhoga Mandap.

The rituals will be performed by a particular class of servitors known as Datta Mahapatra. The Banakalagi ritual will begin after the completion of all the other rituals and the second Bhoga Mandap of Mahaprabhu.

As per the culture experts, certain rare forest products are used to prepare the four types of colours- haritala (red), hengula (yellow), sankha (white) and black and these are then applied to the face of the deities.