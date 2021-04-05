Puri Srimandir To Remain Closed For 4 Hrs For ‘Khasapada’ Rituals

Puri: The darshan of three sibling deities- Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at Puri Srimandir will remain restricted for four hours today due to ‘Khasapada’ rituals.

As informed by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), the Daitapati servitors would perform ‘Khasapada Niti’, the secret rituals of the Lords, from 4.30 pm.

During the period, all gates of the temple would remain closed for the devotees. Darshan of the Lords would be allowed after the ritual is completed, it said.