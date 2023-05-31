Puri Srimandir To Celebrate ‘Rukmini Harana’ Ritual Today

Puri: The ‘Rukmini Harana’, the marriage ceremony of Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Krishna, with Devi Rukmini, an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, will be celebrated at the Sree Jagannath Temple in Puri on Wednesday. On this occasion, the darshan of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra will be restricted for devotees for four hours from 1.00 pm to 5.00 pm today.

Rukmini Vivah, also known as Rukmini Haran, is the festival dedicated to the marriage of Lord Krishna and Rukmini Devi. In 2023, the date of Rukmini Vivah is May 31. Rukmini Vivaha is observed during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of moon) in Jyeshta month (May – June). The marriage of Lord Krishna and Rukmini is one of the most celebrated events in the life of Lord Krishna and is a favorite theme of artists and musicians.

Rukmini Devi is believed to be an avatar (incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi). Rukmini was in love with Lord Krishna but her brother, Rukmi, who was a close associate of Kamsa, objected to the relationship. Rukmi decided give Rukmini in marriage to Shishupala.

Rukmini sends a messenger to Krishna stating that her marriage has been fixed and he should come and rescue her. Lord Krishna comes and rescues Rukmini; while escaping with Rukmini, Krishna engages in a battle with Rukmi and defeats him.

This romantic escapade is a favorite them for painters, artists and musicians.

It is observed on Jyeshtha Shukla Paksha Ekadasi Tithi.