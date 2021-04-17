Puri Srimandir To Be Out Of Bounds For Devotees From 8 PM

Puri: The Jagannath Temple in Puri will be out of bounds for devotees from 8 PM in view of the night curfew restrictions from today.

In a bid to break the chain of the Covid-19 infection in the state, the State Government announced night curfew across the State’s urban centres and weekend shutdown in 10 districts bordering Chhattisgarh due to a spike in the Covid-19 cases.

Weekend shutdown will be imposed in urban areas of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri districts from today. Night curfew in these areas will be extended from 9 pm to 5 am to 6 pm to 5 am.

Besides, night curfew will be imposed in urban areas of all the other 20 districts including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from 9 pm to 5 am from today.

The government also announced that no religious, social, cultural, academic, political gatherings and processions will be allowed until further order.

Government offices will function with 50% capacity and private offices have been asked to work with minimum manpower.