Puri: In a shocking incident at the revered Puri Srimandir, Baxi Ramchandra Pratihari, the senior supervisor of the temple, was attacked by a miscreant on October 18, 2024. The attack occurred near the Paschima Dwara (West Gate) of the 12th-century shrine.

According to initial reports, the altercation began when Pratihari confronted a non-servitor who was selling Rabidi, a traditional sweet, in the Ananda Bazar area of the temple. The Ananda Bazar is reserved exclusively for temple servitors to sell items. Pratihari’s protest against the unauthorized sale led to the miscreant attacking him with a sharp weapon.

Pratihari sustained injuries to his right hand and was promptly admitted to the Puri District Headquarter Hospital. The Puri Superintendent of Police, Vineet Agrawal, visited Pratihari at the hospital and assured the public that he is out of danger and recovering well. An investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend the attacker.

