Puri Srimandir Servitors, Staff To Be Barred From Smartphone Use Inside Temple From Jan 2023

Puri: The Srimandir administration has decided to restrict servitors and staff from using smartphones inside the Shree Jagannath temple from the 1st of January 2023.

The decision has been taken at the Chattisa Nijyog meeting held today. The temple body decided to implement the restrictions on smartphone use inside the Srimandir premises from the 1st of January 2023, Srimandi chief administrator Vir Vikram Yadav informed.

The decision comes after photos of the Srimandir interiors went viral on social media. However, officials and servitors can use only feature mobile phones.